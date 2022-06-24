Cranbrook Kia JulyFest still looking for volunteers

Still time to sign up for bocce too

Kimberley’s festival season is in full swing and we are getting close to the ‘Best of the Fests” JulyFest, which kicks off on July 15, 2022.

Here’s an update on Fest plans. First of all, the committee is pleased to announce that they have secured a title sponsor. Cranbrook Kia is onboard to sponsor JulyFest.

Performing at the outdoor stage at Centennial Park are the Friday night closer Mile High club and the Saturday night closer Leather Apron Revival.

There’s still time to sign up for a bocce team. Kimberley’s JulyFest bocce is an altogether different experience than any bocce you may have played in the past. the costumes, the live music, the large crowds are unique.

The JulyFest committee is also looking for more volunteers. A few perks, aside from the fun, are a free volunteer barbecue, free coffee all weekend, free weekend bracelet, a JulyFest t-shirt and a beer ticket.

Email JulyFestVolunteers@gmail.com

Come out all weekend. Enjoy the bocce, the parade, the soccer, the long board race and more. Get Festy, Kimberley!

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

