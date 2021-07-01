First Annual Bootleg Gap Founders Tournament raises $1400 for Kimberley Food Bank

Trevor Simkins, general manager and head professional at Bootleg Gap Golf Course (left) and his son Preston present Barry Cummins, President of the Kimberley Food Bank with a cheque for $1400, raised at the first annual Founders Tournament. Paul Rodgers photo.

Bootleg Gap Golf Course held a small tournament on Saturday, June 26 to both celebrate its founding members and raise money for a local charity, in this case raising $1400 for the Kimberley Food Bank.

Trevor Simkins, general manager and head professional at Bootleg, explained that after his family purchased the course last year, they sold a limited number of long-term memberships.

READ MORE: Bootleg Gap Golf Course sold to Simkins Golf Management for $3 million

“This helped us start off on the right foot for our ownership,” Simkins said. “So we definitely wanted to show our appreciation to our founder members and we also wanted to raise some money for a local charity.”

Through the founder members putting up entry fees and the club donating a golf club to be raffled, they managed to raise $1400 for the Food Bank.

“The tournament was mainly just a way to get together as a group and for the some of the founder members to meet each other because they are kind of an exclusive little club at Bootleg Gap because we have no annual memberships,” Simkins added.

The winning team from this first annual Founders Tournament was made up of Al and Diane Schmidt and Jack and Jamie Lain.

Simkins said he intends to make this an annual event to continue to honour the long-term and financial commitments from the founder members and will either continue to raise funds for the Food Bank, or potentially switch up the charity annually as well.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter