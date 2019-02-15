The Friends of the Kimberley Public Library used bookstore in Marysville accepts book donations on an ongoing basis (submitted file).

Friends of the Kimberley Public Library celebrate another successful year

2018 saw over 10,000 books sold to about 3000 customers.

The Friends of the Kimberley Public Library are celebrating another successful year by looking back on all they accomplished in 2018.

Heather Mackenzie of the Friends of the Kimberley Public Library says the local organization has been supporting the Kimberley Library since 2005.

“Over the years this support has included working with the Columbia Basin Trust Alliance for Literacy on golf tournaments, Read-A-Thons and story reading to raise awareness for Literacy. However, the primary goal is to raise funds for special projects at the library,” explained Mackenzie.

She adds that their used bookstore in Marysville is the only current form of fundraising.

“Our sales continue to increase, enabling the library to purchase more shelving, story time cushions for the children, two computers and a laminator,” said Mackenzie. “On behalf of the library, the Friends received a Columbia Basin Trust – Regional District of East Kootenay grant which purchased four new chairs for the Reading Room at the library.”

READ MORE: New iPad kiosk at the Kimberley Public Library

The store accepts gently used books on an ongoing basis, which are resold by donation.

“This provides an opportunity to keep books out of the landfill and in circulation at a price to suit everyone, regardless of their finances. 2018 saw over 10,000 books sold to about 3000 customers,” Mackenzie said.

The Friends donate books to the Kimberley Riverside Campground and the East Kootenay Regional Hospital gift shop. Books are also provided to the elementary school summer reading program.

Mackenzie says the Friends of the Kimberley Public Library works with other local groups to promote literacy in the community.

In December they joined the Columbia Basin Trust Alliance for Literacy and the Kimberley Food Bank to provide some new and very gently used children’s books to be included along with the community’s generous book donations for the Food Bank Christmas hampers.

The Friends of the Kimberley Public Library uses a variety of ways to raise their profile and customer base through writing, markets and silent auctions. All of this is done by the work of volunteers.

“A new promotional pamphlet was designed, printed and distributed by a volunteer who also put together great posters with photos to show our latest projects,” Mackenzie said. “The Board would like to acknowledge and thank all the volunteers who continue to provide input and support as they work to meet our mandate. They are incredible [and] we continue to brag that we have the best volunteers ever.”

Previous story
Farm succession workshops offered

Just Posted

Friends of the Kimberley Public Library celebrate another successful year

2018 saw over 10,000 books sold to about 3000 customers.

EK Midget Ice host Prince George this weekend in Kimberley.

On Saturday, February 9, 2019, the East Kootenay Zone Regional Midget Ice… Continue reading

Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store re-opens

The Kimberley Thrift store celebrated their re-opening last Saturday and thank all… Continue reading

Throne speech a disappointment for rural British Columbians, MLA Clovechok says

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok isn’t mincing words over his feelings… Continue reading

Air Canada to end flights between Cranbrook and Calgary

Air Canada will be discontinuing regional flights between Cranbrook and Calgary effective April 29.

Fashion Fridays: Up your beauty game

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

January home sales were weakest since 2015, average national price falls: CREA

CREA says the national average price for all types of residential properties sold in January was $455,000

B.C. man known as ‘Papa Jimmy’ dies making daily trek to his wife

Maple Ridge 85-year-old made visits to New West for 12 years

Farm succession workshops offered

(Columbia Basin) – Are you thinking about succession planning for your farm… Continue reading

Wilson-Raybould’s cabinet move due to departure from team: Trudeau

Jody Wilson-Raybould suddenly quit the cabinet this week, but Trudeau isn’t saying

VIDEO: Canada Winter Games athletes arrive in Red Deer from B.C. and beyond

Up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches will arrive throughout the day Thursday and Friday

Trump says he’ll declare national emergency to build border wall

In a rare show of bipartisanship, lawmakers voted Thursday to fund large swaths of the government

Canucks rally for key 4-3 shootout win over Kings

Pettersson, Boeser lead way as Vancouver beats L.A.

Readers share the worst Valentine’s Day gifts they’ve ever received

A few of these senders maybe should have just gone with chocolates…

Most Read