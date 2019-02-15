Friends of the Kimberley Public Library celebrate another successful year

The Friends of the Kimberley Public Library are celebrating another successful year by looking back on all they accomplished in 2018.

Heather Mackenzie of the Friends of the Kimberley Public Library says the local organization has been supporting the Kimberley Library since 2005.

“Over the years this support has included working with the Columbia Basin Trust Alliance for Literacy on golf tournaments, Read-A-Thons and story reading to raise awareness for Literacy. However, the primary goal is to raise funds for special projects at the library,” explained Mackenzie.

She adds that their used bookstore in Marysville is the only current form of fundraising.

“Our sales continue to increase, enabling the library to purchase more shelving, story time cushions for the children, two computers and a laminator,” said Mackenzie. “On behalf of the library, the Friends received a Columbia Basin Trust – Regional District of East Kootenay grant which purchased four new chairs for the Reading Room at the library.”

The store accepts gently used books on an ongoing basis, which are resold by donation.

“This provides an opportunity to keep books out of the landfill and in circulation at a price to suit everyone, regardless of their finances. 2018 saw over 10,000 books sold to about 3000 customers,” Mackenzie said.

The Friends donate books to the Kimberley Riverside Campground and the East Kootenay Regional Hospital gift shop. Books are also provided to the elementary school summer reading program.

Mackenzie says the Friends of the Kimberley Public Library works with other local groups to promote literacy in the community.

In December they joined the Columbia Basin Trust Alliance for Literacy and the Kimberley Food Bank to provide some new and very gently used children’s books to be included along with the community’s generous book donations for the Food Bank Christmas hampers.

The Friends of the Kimberley Public Library uses a variety of ways to raise their profile and customer base through writing, markets and silent auctions. All of this is done by the work of volunteers.

“A new promotional pamphlet was designed, printed and distributed by a volunteer who also put together great posters with photos to show our latest projects,” Mackenzie said. “The Board would like to acknowledge and thank all the volunteers who continue to provide input and support as they work to meet our mandate. They are incredible [and] we continue to brag that we have the best volunteers ever.”