Full ceremony planned for Remembrance Day in Kimberley

Military Ames is pleased to announce that the full Remembrance Day ceremony will be held this year.

They ask you to be at the Veterans Memorial Park by 10:45 for the parade of veterans.

If you are joining the parade, it will assemble in front of Moody Bee in the Platzl 10:35. All veterans are welcome and encouraged to join the parade.

As always wreaths will be placed at the Cenotaph. If you want to be included in that, drop your wreath at City Hall the week of November 7 to 10 and the Fire Hall staff will see the they get to the Cenotaph on the morning of the service. You can pick them up after the service.

There will be seating in front of the Cenotaph for veterans and the non-ambulatory.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone there as we pause to reflect, remember and respect,” said Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames.

