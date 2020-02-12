It’s Flannel Fest weekend in Kimberley

Kimberley’s newest festival, Flannel Fest, goes this weekend for the second time, and a full slate of fun, winter events has been planned.
Rocky Mountain Event Planners’ Karen Cetinski is pumped for the weekend, and especially excited about one new event this year, wagon rides with the famous Fort Steele Horse Team.
Here is the full schedule of fun activities for young and old.
FRIDAY – FEBRUARY 14, 2020
6:00-10:00pm – Platzl Snow Rave, Lazer Light Show: Indite/Newman/Pete Moss, DJ, Dance Floor
Vendor Winter Market
Military Ames Hot Dogs & Chili, 50/50 tickets
Chill Zone Beer Garden with Cold & Hot Drinks
6:30-8:30pm Sleigh Rides by Forte Steel Horse Team (Platzl entrance on Deer Park Ave/Howard St)
7:00pm Royal Couple Contest – Platzl Gazebo
7:30pm Best Beard Contest – Bearded Flamingo Barber Shop – Platzl Gazebo
8:30pm Fire Spinners
10:00pm – Elks Club Jack Shirt After Party – Live Band “Phil Hood & Lennon Delaney”
10:00pm – Stone Fire Pizzeria DJ Warm Up Party
SATURDAY – FEBRUARY 15, 2020
11:00am – 3:00pm Indoor Vendors Market – Centennial Hall
11:00am – 3:00pm Platzl Activites – Winter Market, Food, Kids Games, Picture Frame, Beer Garden
11:00am Ice Taffey – Sun Life Financial, Rachelle Langlois – Platzl
11:00am Snow Sculpting & Bocce Tournament Starts
12:00pm Best Business Window Display Judging & Winner Announced
12:00pm Baked Bean Cook-off J2 Ranch (all proceeds go to charity)
12:00pm Shovel Toss Contest
1:00pm Fire Spinners/Led Light
1:30pm Best Dressed Dog Contest – Kimberley Kritters (donations to Courageous Companions)-Platzl
2:00pm Pie Eating Contest – Sponsor Bread & Butter (all proceeds go to charity)-Platzl
2:30pm Snow Sculpture Judging & Winner Announced
Enjoy your winter weekend and don’t forget, wear flannel!
