It’s Flannel Fest weekend in Kimberley

Kimberley’s newest festival, Flannel Fest, goes this weekend for the second time, and a full slate of fun, winter events has been planned.

Rocky Mountain Event Planners’ Karen Cetinski is pumped for the weekend, and especially excited about one new event this year, wagon rides with the famous Fort Steele Horse Team.

Here is the full schedule of fun activities for young and old.

FRIDAY – FEBRUARY 14, 2020

6:00-10:00pm – Platzl Snow Rave, Lazer Light Show: Indite/Newman/Pete Moss, DJ, Dance Floor

Vendor Winter Market

Military Ames Hot Dogs & Chili, 50/50 tickets

Chill Zone Beer Garden with Cold & Hot Drinks

6:30-8:30pm Sleigh Rides by Forte Steel Horse Team (Platzl entrance on Deer Park Ave/Howard St)

7:00pm Royal Couple Contest – Platzl Gazebo

7:30pm Best Beard Contest – Bearded Flamingo Barber Shop – Platzl Gazebo

8:30pm Fire Spinners

10:00pm – Elks Club Jack Shirt After Party – Live Band “Phil Hood & Lennon Delaney”

10:00pm – Stone Fire Pizzeria DJ Warm Up Party

SATURDAY – FEBRUARY 15, 2020

11:00am – 3:00pm Indoor Vendors Market – Centennial Hall

11:00am – 3:00pm Platzl Activites – Winter Market, Food, Kids Games, Picture Frame, Beer Garden

11:00am Ice Taffey – Sun Life Financial, Rachelle Langlois – Platzl

11:00am Snow Sculpting & Bocce Tournament Starts

12:00pm Best Business Window Display Judging & Winner Announced

12:00pm Baked Bean Cook-off J2 Ranch (all proceeds go to charity)

12:00pm Shovel Toss Contest

1:00pm Fire Spinners/Led Light

1:30pm Best Dressed Dog Contest – Kimberley Kritters (donations to Courageous Companions)-Platzl

2:00pm Pie Eating Contest – Sponsor Bread & Butter (all proceeds go to charity)-Platzl

2:30pm Snow Sculpture Judging & Winner Announced

Enjoy your winter weekend and don’t forget, wear flannel!



