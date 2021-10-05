Rena McNiven and her daughters Lynn and Gwen with their winnings. Photo submitted

Rena McNiven and her daughters Lynn and Gwen with their winnings. Photo submitted

Kimberley family wins big with Rotary online bingo

Mom Rena McNiven and her daughters Lynn and Gwen have been playing the Rotary On-line Bingo for quite a long time but never expected to be receiving a cheque for $20 000! There was lots of excitement after splitting the $40 000 Progressive pot on Friday, September 24th! So much excitement, that they didn’t realize there was still one more consolation game right afterwards. The three McNiven women are very happy to support Kimberley Rotary Club and intend to keep playing. Tickets can be purchased for Friday night games at https://golden-rotary.myshopify.com/.

Don’t forget to pick Kimberley Rotary Club from the drop-down menu when purchasing your cards. Perhaps you will be the next big winner! Congratulations, Rena, Lynn and Gwen.

READ: Another Kimberley winner in online Rotary bingo


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
If there’s any doubt, ask your doctor, Kimberley cancer patient says

Just Posted

Glen and Tasha Johnston with children Paige and Parker. Submitted photo
If there’s any doubt, ask your doctor, Kimberley cancer patient says

Dynamiters open season with 6-1 win over Columbia Valley. Paul Rodgers photos.
Dynamiters open season with a bang, chalking up two commanding victories

A new, harsh strain of Kennel cough is making its rounds through the Cranbrook and Kimberley area. Back in August, the BC SPCA warned of a similar situation in the Kamloops area. (BC SCPA file)
New strain of kennel cough making its rounds through East Kootenay region

The proposed hole changes at Purcell Golf.
Purcell Golf gets development permit for new holes