Kimberley family wins big with Rotary online bingo

Mom Rena McNiven and her daughters Lynn and Gwen have been playing the Rotary On-line Bingo for quite a long time but never expected to be receiving a cheque for $20 000! There was lots of excitement after splitting the $40 000 Progressive pot on Friday, September 24th! So much excitement, that they didn’t realize there was still one more consolation game right afterwards. The three McNiven women are very happy to support Kimberley Rotary Club and intend to keep playing. Tickets can be purchased for Friday night games at https://golden-rotary.myshopify.com/.

Don’t forget to pick Kimberley Rotary Club from the drop-down menu when purchasing your cards. Perhaps you will be the next big winner! Congratulations, Rena, Lynn and Gwen.

READ: Another Kimberley winner in online Rotary bingo



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter