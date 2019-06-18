Kimberley Independent School takes on invasive weed stewardship program

Wildsight’s Patty Kolesnichenko taught Grades 3 and 4 about native, invasive plant species.

The Grade 3 and 4 classes at Kimberley Independent School have been working on a stewardship program for the past several weeks that focuses on invasive and native plant species within the community.

Teacher Jaimee Pischette explained that the program goes hand in hand with the Grade 3 and 4 curriculum, and was in partnership with Patty Kolesnichenko from Wildsight (who teaches outdoor education).

“The program is called Eco Stewards and it’s spearheaded by Patty from Wildsight,” explained Pischette. “Part of the initiative is to get the students to learn about our environment and take on a stewardship role.”

She adds that the students have been out in the community learning about invasive species, including a hike up the butte and the rails to trails near the school.

READ MORE: Lindsay Park students unveil community mural project

“Serena from the East Kootenay Invasive Species Council hosted a cut and pull around the school with us, where students learned the difference between native plant species; ones which are meant to be here, versus invasive plants that take over,” explained Pischette. “Shannon from Purcell Organics also taught the students about native plants and indigenous ways of both harvesting and using them.”

Students learned how to harvest dandelions and turn their heads into salve.

“It was really amazing,” she said. “They also dug up some balsam root, roasted it and tried eating it which they really loved.”

In terms of the stewardship role, the students are making posters to put out throughout the community to raise awareness of native and invasive plant species.

“They also made information cards to share with the rest of the kids at school. They can be used as a kit so other classes an go on nature walks and identify the different types of plants,” said Pischette.

READ MORE: Kimberley Independent School’s 7th annual Science Fair

She adds that this is the first time that Wildsight has offered this specific program, and they hope to bring it back next year.

“They [the students] have had four sessions and we’re still working on the stewardship process until the end of the school year,” said Pischette. “It aligns closely with the curriculum, especially the stewardship side, and it’s a really great way to end the school year with some hands on learning.”


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Cranbrook TOPS awards two members

Just Posted

Know it All: Next up, Sam Steele Days in Cranbrook

Cranbrook Arts June’s Show is sure to be spectacular. The feature artist… Continue reading

US senators press Horgan to clean up BC mine water

Late last week, the East Kootenay based environmental group, Wildsight, put out… Continue reading

Otters devour 150 trout at Kootenay hatchery

The hatchery has lost close to 150, 15lb fish in the past several months.

Kimberley Farmers’ Market returns for sixth year

The first market is on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5 to 7:30 p.m..

Update: Saturday night fire on Stemwinder Drive in Kimberley

In the early hours of Sunday, June 15, a fire broke out… Continue reading

VIDEO: Sexting teens at risk of depression and substance abuse, Canadian study says

Use of alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana were also found to be associated with sexting

B.C. high school withdraws notices for temporary dress code

Parents previously told the Interior News they felt there was inadequate consultation over the rules

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors announcer credited with calming crowds after shooting

Matt Devlin, the Raptors’ play-by-play announcer since 2008, was praised for preventing panic from spreading

Mini-horse visits residents at Lower Mainland care home

Gunner turned a visit with grandpa into a major event for everyone at the residence

Women sue former Vancouver cop over alleged sexual abuse during pimp case

Two women claim James Fisher caused psychological trauma during the Reza Moazami investigation

First ever Indigenous person to join the RCMP to be honoured in B.C.

Hawk Kelly said becoming a Mountie was his dream job as a kid

Deadline for cabinet to decide future of Trans Mountain expansion is today

International Trade Minister Jim Carr described the decision as ‘very significant’

Mom describes finding son ‘gone’ on first day of B.C. inquest into overdose death

Resulting recommendations could change handling of youth records amidst the overdose crisis

Dash-cam video in trial of accused B.C. cop killer shows man with a gun

Footage is shown at trial of Oscar Arfmann, charged with killing Const. John Davidson of Abbotsford

Most Read