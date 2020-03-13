Most parents do not know whether the car seat they have for their child meets standards. Black Press Media photo.

Kimberley RCMP held another car seat safety check

On March 12 the Kimberley RCMP in partnership with Community Connections conducted a second child car seat safety check.

READ: Kimberley RCMP conduct car seat safety check

Over the two hour period nineteen child car seats were checked on Rotary Drive in Kimberley. “We are encouraged by the number of parents and grandparents who took advantage of the check to ensure the safety of their children” states Verena Tarves, Family Navigator, Community Action Program Coordinator.

“Many parents made special arrangements to attend the check. It’s clear there is a demand for the service and we will continue to support Community Connections in scheduling another check later this spring.” states Sgt. Chris Newel, Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander.

If you missed the check and would like to have your car seat checked, appointments can be made through Community Connections. capckimberley@ccssebc.com or 250-432-5931


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
RCMP

