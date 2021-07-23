Kimberley Rotary donates funds raised through online bingo

The Rotary Club of Kimberley has been participating with other Kootenay Rotary clubs in Rotary Online Bingo all this spring and into summer. These bingos happen every Friday night and can be played from the comfort of your own home. All of the information, including how to play and how to buy tickets can be found at this website: https://golden-rotary.myshopify.com/

And it’s not just local players who are being rewarded. Kimbereley Rotary recently made two donations with funds raised through the online bingo.

Be sure to select Kimberley Rotary Club when you buy your tickets. Money raised goes back to supporting our community and its citizens.

