Athlete Neil Rye of the Kimberley/Cranbrook Special Olympics Committee accepts a cheque for $3000.

Athlete Neil Rye of the Kimberley/Cranbrook Special Olympics Committee accepts a cheque for $3000.

Kimberley Rotary donates funds raised through online bingo

The Rotary Club of Kimberley has been participating with other Kootenay Rotary clubs in Rotary Online Bingo all this spring and into summer. These bingos happen every Friday night and can be played from the comfort of your own home. All of the information, including how to play and how to buy tickets can be found at this website: https://golden-rotary.myshopify.com/

And it’s not just local players who are being rewarded. Kimbereley Rotary recently made two donations with funds raised through the online bingo.

Be sure to select Kimberley Rotary Club when you buy your tickets. Money raised goes back to supporting our community and its citizens.

READ: Another Kimberley winner in online Rotary bingo


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kimberley students take a deep dive into watershed study
Next story
WATCH: Golfers and bears alike enjoying the links at Kimberley’s Trickle Creek

Just Posted

Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. Right: The Government of B.C. is investing $2.5 million to support new and existing Community Action Teams, including one in Cranbrook.
New Community Action Team in Cranbrook will help respond to overdose crisis

Pictured is the Rotary Scholarship winner, Declan Armstrong, who received a scholarship cheque for $1500. Photo submitted
Kimberley Rotary donates funds raised through online bingo

The Bill Nye Mountain fire near Wasa is at 1,057 hectares. BC Wildifre file.
Bill Nye Fire is at 1,057 hectares on Thursday

Kimberley Independent School students spent some time studying the watershed with Wildsight this past year. Wildsight file.
Kimberley students take a deep dive into watershed study