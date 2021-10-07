Kimberley Rotary donates to local seniors programs

A number of Kimberley families have won prizes, large and small, playing Rotary Online Bingo. But in addition to local prizes won, funds raised from the bingo go to very good local causes.

Recently Kimberley Rotary made a sizeable donation of funds to Summit Community Services Society.

The funds donated will go towards the Seniors helping Seniors program based in Kimberley. Some of the funds will go towards purchasing picnic tables for the Pines and help with their transportation needs.

Seniors helping Seniors Offers a variety of programs and services to help seniors enrich their lives, keep active and stay healthy. Services include friendly visits, peer support, transportation, and information about resources available in the community.

Be sure to select Kimberley Rotary Club when you buy your tickets. Money raised goes back to supporting our community and its citizens.

