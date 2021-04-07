Kimberley’s Go Go Grannies have held many fundraisers for the grandmothers of Africa over the years. Kimberley Bulletin file.

Kimberley’s Go Go Grannies invite you to online fundraising concert

The Kimberley Go Go Grannies invite you to join them in assisting the grandmothers of Africa by viewing an online concert on April 15, 2021 and donating funds as part of the Grandmothers to Grandmothers campaign.

The Stephen Lewis Foundation launched the Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign in 2006, in response to the emerging crisis faced by African grandmothers as they struggled to raise millions of children orphaned by AIDS.

Now African grandmothers are faced not only with HIV and AIDS but also COVID-19. Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign groups across Canada, including Kimberley’s Go Go Grannies are hoping to raise half a million dollars for grandmothers in Africa.

The funds will be raised through a virtual concert on April 15 showcasing Canadian talent including the National Ballet of Canada, Steven Page, David Myles, and BC’s own Kym Gouchie, Feels Like Home and the della kit.

The 90 minutes of music, dance, storytelling, and drumming will also feature Stratford Festival, Sheree Fitch, Lorraine Klaasen and many other artists and writers, as well as stories from Canadian grandmothers who have visited sub-Saharan Africa.

Called “Together in Concert: In Solidarity with African Grandmothers”, the concert is hosted by 160 grandmothers groups across Canada that have been raising funds for the Grandmothers Campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation for the past 15 years. All of the concert proceeds will go to the Campaign.

The artists are donating their talent to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Campaign, which was launched in 2006 in response to the emerging crisis faced by African grandmothers as they struggled to raise millions of children orphaned by HIV and AIDS. Grandmothers across Canada rallied and have since raised more than $36 million to support grandmothers and their community-based organizations in 15 sub-Saharan African countries.

The event is free but donations are appreciated and eligible for a charitable tax receipt for donations $20+. Registrants will be able to access the concert for 72 hours after it starts.

To register and see the concert trailer go to www.cdngrandmothers.com.

More information on the Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign can be found at grandmothers campaign.org

