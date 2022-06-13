Military Ames to host service of Remembrance this Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Kimberley

Service begins at 12:45 p.m.; public welcome

Laying a wreath at 2018 service. Bulletin file

Military Ames will be hosting an Act of Remembrance Service at the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park on Saturday, June 18 at 1 p.m.

Military Ames organizer Cindy Postnikoff says there is a group of veterans coming from Alberta to participate in the service along with Kimberley/Cranbrook Veterans. The Colour Party will fall in outside the Moody Bee in the Platzl at 12:45. They encourage all veterans to participate. There will be seating available for non ambulatory. The public is also welcome to attend this event. At 5:30 p.m. Military Ames will be hosting a Camaraderie Dinner at the Elks Hall for all veterans.

In addition, Military Ames is gearing up for their July 8, 9 and 10 garage sale fundraiser, and are gratefully accepting donations. Please call 250-919-3137.

