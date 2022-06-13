Military Ames to host service of Remembrance this Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Kimberley

Military Ames will be hosting an Act of Remembrance Service at the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park on Saturday, June 18 at 1 p.m.

Military Ames organizer Cindy Postnikoff says there is a group of veterans coming from Alberta to participate in the service along with Kimberley/Cranbrook Veterans. The Colour Party will fall in outside the Moody Bee in the Platzl at 12:45. They encourage all veterans to participate. There will be seating available for non ambulatory. The public is also welcome to attend this event. At 5:30 p.m. Military Ames will be hosting a Camaraderie Dinner at the Elks Hall for all veterans.

In addition, Military Ames is gearing up for their July 8, 9 and 10 garage sale fundraiser, and are gratefully accepting donations. Please call 250-919-3137.

