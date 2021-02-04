The Pines residents receive virtual reality game system from Spark Youth Centre

Spark Youth Society wrote a successful grant to Kimberley Community Foundation for a Virtual Reality Game unit. The community project was for the youth to spend time with the seniors, assisting them with this new exciting game, says youth centre director Bev Middlebrook. Due to COVID regulations the Spark Youth Society/Centre has decided to lend the game to the Pines Recreation Department for their residents to pass the winter isolation.
The Kimberley Special Care Home Recreation department are excited to have the seniors enjoy the new game, she said.
