Two Quilts of Valour presented

Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames presented two more Qults of Valour over the last week. The quilts are presented to retired service men and women as a thank your and a ‘warm hug’ from Canadians.

“It was such an honour to present a Quilt of Valour to Retired Bombardier Matthew Cody at the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park last week,” she said. “Matthew served our country for seven years. We salute you for your Service.”

The beautiful quilt was made by Lenore Gish, Joan Taylor and Maureen Price from Kimberley, B.C. Thank you ladies!

It was also a pleasure to present a Quilt of Valour to RCAF Cold War veteran Retired Captain Suddards. David Suddards served with the 418th Squadron in Edmonton. We have the utmost respect and gratitude for your Service to country and mankind, Postnikoff said.

