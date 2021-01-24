Veteran donates three quilts to Quilts of Valour after receiving her own

Left to right, Wayne Day, AF Ret’d; Doug Prentice, Army Ret’d, Kyle Dalum, Army Ret’d and Randy Kruger. Front, Vicky Kruger. Photo submitted

Cindy Postnikoff, who distributes Quilts of Valour to area veterans, as well as her work with Military Ames, received a nice surprise last week.

Last summer, Postnikoff gifted Vetern Vicky Kruger, Air Force ret’d, from Invermere with a Quilt of Valour.

Kruger so appreciated the gift, that she made three quilts herself and gifted them to Postnikoss to give to other veterans in the East Kootenay.

Postnikoff says the gift is wonderful as Quilts of Valour is really exploding in the area now and she has a long list of veterans who will receive quilts.

The program is temporarily paused because of COVID but Postnikoff is hoping to be able to deliver more quilts in the spring.

