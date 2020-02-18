WATCH: The second-annual Kimberley Flannel Fest in photos and video

The second-annual Kimberley Flannel Fest took over the Platzl over the weekend, with dozens of plaid-clad Kimberleyites and their dogs, coming out to enjoy music, fire spinning, shopping and more.

On Friday night, the Platzl was lit up and transformed into a “snow rave” with DJs Indite, Newman, Pete Moss and Yetz pumping out bass-heavy tunes, while fire spinners captivated the audience’s eyes and hair dressers from The Bearded Flamingo judged Kimberley’s best beard.

The night kept going after the outdoor events stopped, with the Elks Club and Stone Fire Pizzeria both hosting after parties.

Saturday featured more winter fun, with snow sculptures, wildly-hilarious pie eating contests, a baked bean cook off, bocce, music and of course — a dog flannel fashion show.