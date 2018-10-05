Earth’s Own Naturals donates $1,200 to Kimberley Loan Cupboard

The local business has saved up funds from membership fees to give back to the community.

Alan Bowler and Laurie Weitzel, owners of Earth’s Own Naturals, have been saving funds from membership fees to give back to the community

They are continuing their donations this week with a $1,200 donation to the Kimberley Health Care Auxillary Loan Cupboard.

The Bulletin reported last week that Earth’s Own Naturals has also donated $1,000 to the Take A Seat Campaign, which is raising money for the replacement of the seats in the theatre at Centre 64. $1,000 was also donated to the local Wildsight branch, with funds going towards the Open Gate Garden.



