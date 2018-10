Donna Briggs (middle) and husband Lloyd Steeves (right) won the Volunteer of the Year award at the Goldies. They are pictured here with Anders Hestdalen. (Kevin Dubinsky file).

The 2018 Goldie Award winners were celebrated in Kelowna at the B.C. Alpine Annual Meeting on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.

Kimberley Alpine Resort (KAR) is the recipient of the Mountain Resort of the Year award while Donna Briggs and Lloyd Steeves, who run the Dreadnaught Ski Racing at KAR,took home the Volunteer of the Year award.