Kimberley Curling Club kicks off season with open house

Learn more about the different leagues and opportunities the club has to offer.

The Kimberley Curling Club is kicking off the 2018/19 curling season with an Open House to be held on Saturday, October 13th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Manager Aaron Nelson promises that the ice will be ready for everyone to come out and throw a few rocks.

Club Board Member Kay Nicholas says the club would love to encourage more curlers to join up.

“Everyone, especially those who have never curled, are invited to drop in to the Open House to try out the ice, and to talk to friendly members about how to get involved in this great game,” she said. “The Club offers something for everyone.”

If you have never tried curling, or haven’t curled for awhile the Monday Social League provides a friendly environment to learn the game. For the more experienced curler, a variety of leagues run on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings.

For those able to curl during the day, the Daytimers/Seniors League meets on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

“It’s lots of fun and also a great venue to learn the game,” Nicholas says.

Junior curlers meet early Friday evening for instruction and fun. The club is also hoping to attract some high school students to participate in a league after school on Wednesdays, perhaps aspiring to follow in the footsteps of the girls Selkirk team that brought home the High School Provincial Championship in 2016. In addition the Club hosts a number of fun spiels and bonspiels throughout the year where everyone is welcome.

“This year we will be running a certified coaching clinic in late October,” Nicholas explained. “Interested curlers should register through the Curl BC website. We also have beginner curling clinics along with curling improvement clinics for those who want to get better and learn curling through qualified instructors.”

Put October 13th on your calendar to attend the Kimberley Curling Club Open House. Members will be available then, and also on the evenings of October 2, 3 and 4 to answer any questions you may have.

The club is located at 523 Archibald Street, right behind the Civic Centre. Refer to the website at CurlKimberley.ca for more information about registration, leagues and pricing and the availability of the facility for rentals.


