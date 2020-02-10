‘Baby Burrito’ expands Kimberley food family

A new addition has joined Kimberley’s Burrito Grill, but we’re not talking about the menu!

Co-owner Chantel Hack is pleased to introduce her “baby burrito,” son Spencer, to the Burrito Grill clan, which also includes grandma, restaurant co-owner – and the baby’s namesake – Nancy Spencer.

“Being in the restaurant business for so long has prepared me for the long hours caring for a newborn,” laughs Chantel, who took some time off to settle into her new routine with partner, Dave DeGeer.

New addition recalls Grill’s beginnings

Chantel says it seems “forever ago” that she and Nancy arrived for a ski vacation and fell in love with Kimberley. “We knew we wanted to open a business together and we saw opportunity in Kimberley, since there were no other burrito restaurants in the area,” she recalls.

They sold everything, loaded up a truck and moved to Kimberley about 10 years ago. They turned a former print shop into a restaurant and created the patio still popular with diners. They even took a trip to Mexico to learn traditional recipes and culture! “Our goal was to emphasize fresh ingredients and make as much as possible in-house,” Chantel says, noting that philosophy remains

Facilities, menu expand through the years

With more people dining in, ordering to go or getting meals delivered by Dash Delivers, expansion has been ongoing at Burrito Grill. Chantel and Nancy took over a space next door, opened a sidewalk patio and enlarged the kitchen and counter areas, as well as the menu. Daily specials feature everything from burritos to bowls and enchiladas to tacos, and many items work for people with special dietary needs.

“From carb-centric or garden-centric, gluten-free options to Keto-friendly items, all of our menu choices are made-to-order,” Chantel says. “As well as burritos, we’ve got some beautiful salads with house-made dressings. And for a winter comfort food option, there’s chicken lime soup with rice and stewed tomatoes.”

Roles change, family feel remains

With Chantel splitting time between parenting and behind-the-scenes management, and Nancy planning to scale back her active role, the family business is changing. But with onsite manager and longtime staffer Hailey Whitehead in place along with a delicious menu that appeals to the whole family, you’ll still find a family atmosphere at Burrito Grill.

Family and community go hand in hand, Chantel says. To thank the public for helping create a healthy business, Burrito Grill supports things like family swim programs, the arts centre, minor hockey and more. Discover how they feed community at burritogrill.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.