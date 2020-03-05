The Kimberley and District Community Foundation and the recipients of their 2020 Winter Games Legacy Grants, representatives of organizations from Kimberley who help to promote youth sports. Paul Rodgers photo.

2020 Winter Games Legacy Grants presented to local organizations

The Kimberley and District Community Foundation (KDCF) presented cheques to a large group of recipients outside City Hall on Wednesday, Mar. 4, each representing a different organization who will use the funds to support sports and recreation in Kimberley and the surrounding area.

The funds, a total of $9,251, come from the 2020 Winter Games Legacy Grants, money stemming from Kimberley’s hosting and co-hosting of the BC Winter Games in 1980 and again in 2008.

The KDCF put out the call to organizations who support amateur sports to apply for grants then at the meeting on Monday, Feb. 24, City Council approved the payout of the funds.

The funds were distrubuted as follows: $1,500 to the Kimberley Alpine Team, $1,650 to the Wasa Lions Club, $1,241.63 to the Kimberley Nordic Racers, $500 to the Kimberley Freewheelers Cycling Club, $1,500 to the Kimberley Skating Club, $1,500 to the Kootenay East Soccer Association (KEYSA), $360 to the St. Mary’s Valley Rural Association, $500 to the Kimberley Sea Horse Swim Club and $500 to the Kimberley Gymnastics Club.

Some examples of how the grants will be used include the Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association (KEYSA) putting it towards the Sam Steele Days tournament, covering things like registration costs and balls, The Nordic Racers helping to bolster their travelling races skill development program and the Kimberley Alpine team getting new radios.

READ MORE: City approves distribution of Winter Games Legacy Grants


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pipeline protesters planned B.C. legislature occupation, minister says

Just Posted

2020 Winter Games Legacy Grants presented to local organizations

The Kimberley and District Community Foundation (KDCF) presented cheques to a large… Continue reading

What’s new at Kimberley’s Anglican Church

What’s happening at All Saints Anglican Church? It’s been an exciting past… Continue reading

Wildfire in the Rocky Mountain Trench: past, present and future

Presentation featuring a pair of experts will discuss regional fire history, mitigation strategies

Province seeking comment on draft wildlife management plan

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development has… Continue reading

Elkford Fire Rescue vents frustration with drivers at emergency scene

Elkford Fire Rescue is venting frustration with highway drivers who ignored traffic… Continue reading

VIDEO: Ottawa considering funds to help people, business as COVID-19 spreads

The risk of community transmission of the virus is still considered low in Canada

Pipeline protesters planned B.C. legislature occupation, minister says

Scott Fraser ‘disappointed’ as five people arrested, removed

Kootenay Lake school district cancels student trips to Italy due to coronavirus

The federal government has advised against travel to Northern Italy

Cat shot in face survives after rescue by Good Samaritan

Taken to a Lower Mainland shelter, Lennox was rushed to a vet and is now recovering

Former mill worker unhappy with B.C. forestry retirement bridging rules following imprecise language

‘We don’t know how we’re going to make it’

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

Supreme Court will not hear B.C. groups’ Trans Mountain pipeline expansion appeal cases

As usual, the Supreme Court did not give any reasons for its decision

Large raid in Kootenays nets drugs, weapons, cash

Multiple search warrants result in the arrest of five men and drug, cash seizures

It’s up to all Wet’suwet’en people to work through agreement: Bellegarde

The focus of the draft agreement is Wet’suwet’en rights and land title

Most Read