City of Kimberley looks at raising maximum building height to six storeys

At the regular council meeting on Monday, February 14, 2022, Mayor Don McCormick put forward a Notice of Motion asking staff to prepare a report on whether it would be feasible to up the allowable building height in Kimberley from four to six storeys.

McCormick says the motion arises from the latest census figures which show Kimberley has had a 9.3 per cent rise in population and a .9 per cent increase in private dwellings.

Higher density living is a solution, he says, particularly downtown where amenities are within walking distance.

McCormick told Council that going up a storey or two can reduce building costs per unit.

“We’re not anticipating a big flood but we do need to address this,” he said.

Coun. Jason McBain wondered if allowing higher buildings would put a strain on Kimberley’s infrastructure, water supply for example.

The staff report would look into that, as well as building and fire code requirements, operational restrictions including fire fighting capabilities, infrastructure requirements, and all other implications of increasing allowable height to six storeys.

Coun. Darryl Oakley said he was somewhat torn but that he’d support the motion because he’d like to see the report. He added that taller buildings were not the only way to go.

“We have to think smaller too,” he said. “Taller is just one piece.”

McCormick said that with construction costs being what they are, you have to live smaller.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter