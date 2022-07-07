City of Kimberley looks for grant to fund a parks and facilities master plan

The City of Kimberley will be developing a long term master plan for parks and facilities within the city, and will be looking for community feedback.

Manager of Parks and Facilities Nicole Halasz came to Council in June with a request to raise the $25,000 budget for building conditions assessments by $50,000 to do a full master plan. The master plan will be grant dependent. Halasz will submit an application to the Canada Community Building Strategic Priorities Fund.

In her report, Halasz said that the city has aging parks and facilities infrastructure, and there was a need for a plan and vision for their future.

If the grant application is successful, a Request for Proposals would be released to solicit bids from contractors qualified to do the work. If the grant is unsuccessful, the $25,000 budget already in place will be used to complete the building assessments.

If the grant is successful, the plan will provide a framework that will shape decision making for the next ten years to ensure facility investment is focused on renewal, financial accountability, core service and reducing environmental impact.

Some building assessment work has already been done. In February of this year, council received a report on both arenas. The report outlined the various capital investments that would have to be put into the two facilities over the next 20 years and concluded that major capital investments will be required to maintain the current status quo. It all adds up $6.8 million in 2022 dollars. The report also concludes that $5.7 million of those investments will need to come in the next one to five years. The long term decision that has to be made is whether to continue to maintain the current facilities or to look at replacement.

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

