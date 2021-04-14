City of Kimberley still hopes to reopen aquatic centre this summer

The city still intends to reopen the aquatic centre this July, but recent high COVID numbers mean council will have to discuss it. Bulletin file

Kimberley council received a brief update on renovations at the Aquatic Centre at their regular meeting this week. The renovations include an additional exit separate from the entrance, adding some on-deck showers, physical barriers, and storage bins to temporarily replace the lockers. A reservation system for users to book swim times in advance will also be implemented

CAO Scott Sommerville said that the hope was that staff would be back by June and the pool would reopen in July.

However, he said, with COVID numbers as bad as they have been recently, the reopening plan will have to come back to council for discussion and a decision.

He added that the city had recently hired a new Manager of Parks and Facilities after being without one for six months.

