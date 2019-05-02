Remote recreation sites and trails will see significant improvements thanks to a new $1.5-million partnership between the Trust and Recreation Sites and Trails BC that will employ youth crews over the summer. (Photo courtesy of Fernie Trails Alliance.)

Columbia Basin Trust commits to $1.5M partnership with Recreation Sites and Trails BC

Students will be hired to help improve various backcountry sites over the summer.

The Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) announced this week that they have committed $1.5 million toward a new partnership with Recreation Sites and Trails BC, to help improve recreation sites and create jobs in rural communities.

Up to 15 students will be hired to help improve various backcountry sites over the summer, which will be supported by the funding from CBT for the next three to five years.

“Through this partnership we will be enhancing recreation amenities which will help more people in the Basin get outside and get active, and enable a healthier lifestyle,” said Kindy Gosal, Columbia Basin Trust Director, Special Initiatives in a press release. “It will also provide an opportunity for youth to access summer jobs while developing their skills.”

The Trust funding will primarily cover wages, accommodation and materials, while Recreation Sites and Trails BC will provide aspects like training, supervision and large equipment.

Youth who have a passion for the outdoors and natural resources, or recreation management can apply by May 5, 2019 at 11 a.m.. Students should be between ages 18 and 25, and have registered to attend post-secondary education.

Employment will run from May 21 to August 30, 2019. Those interested can learn more can search ‘recreation youth crew at https://bcpublicservice.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/JobSearch/index.

The press release from CBT explains that this program is one of the ways they are addressing their strategic priority to support recreation and physical activity in the region. This goes along with Trail Enhancement Grants which have so far supported 29 trail rehabilitation, enhancement or development projects with $484,000. Their Recreation Infrastructure Grants also provided over $9 million to 153 different projects in the Basin.

corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
