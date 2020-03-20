Open House for Deer Park Development in Kimberley cancelled

Architects’ drawings of the proposed development. Courtesy Archer Properties Group.

The planned open house to introduce Kimberley residents to the development on the old Watkins School property downtown is cancelled.

“We have cancelled the open house and continue to do what we can behind the scenes to move this forward,” said Jaret Thompson of Archer Properties Group, the project developer.

“We are still excited about engaging with the community in the future and hope everyone in the community can navigate these challenging time with grace.’

In the meantime, they are making some of the plans available for viewing.

“Obviously these are not final drawings and they are subject to change,” Thompson said.

