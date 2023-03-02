Fifth-annual Flannel Fest a huge success

Another Flannel Fest is in the books, with a weeklong event this year and the introduction of their new mascot, “Freddy the Flannelsquatch.” Photo submitted. Winner of this year’s Kimberley Kritters and Kootenay Canine Adventures Online Best Dressed Pet Contest. Photo submitted. Winner of this year’s Sprout Health Market’s Kimberley’s Best Beard. Photo submitted. Freddy the Flannelsquatch tries his hand at disc golf at this year’s Flannel Fling. Brian Clarkson photo. Winner of this year’s Home Hardware/Our Place Restaurant Shirley Rossi Backyard Snow Sculpture.

The fifth-annual Flannel Fest, which this week took place over the course of a full week, has come and gone and once again was a tremendous success.

In addition to making this year’s iteration a week-long affair, festival organizers also unveiled their new mascot: Freddy the Flannelsquatch, who caused quite a stir on the Kimberley Corkboard Facebook page in the leadup to the event, and was sighted around town throughout the week.

Contests ranged from things people submmited photos for such as night photography, best dressed flannel pets, snow sculptures, to in person events like a winter disc golf tournament at Bootleg Gap Golf Course and a fat bike race.

The weather made for excellent conditions for the Fat Bike Poker Run, which was a huge success, raising $425 for the Kimberley Trails Society.

The Chubby Wheels Relay raised $300 for the Kimberley Bike Park.

The festival is organized by Karen Cetinski of Rocky Mountain Event Planners and James “Archie” Archibald and his family. Together they pulled together a massive list of sponsors, coordinated a huge team of volunteers and supporters and organized a staggering array of contests, events and entertainment that all ran from Saturday, Feb. 18 to Sunday, Feb. 26.

“It takes a village to host outdoor events and we would like to thank all the people who stepped up to help,” Cetinski said.

“Our brave volunteers, Minga Apartments for use of storage room, Lesley Long Animal Rescue, Tourism Kimberley & Spirit Rock Climbing Center for bathrooms, Rose Beaky/Fat Bike Poker Run, Julie Gamache/Chubby Wheels, Trail Groomers, Jim Webster for Kootenay Night Scene Print, Kootenay Low Life (art work), Get Smart Screens, City of Kimberley and all the participants online and live events. Cash Grabs were a HIT! Appreciation to Paulson Fire and Flood, Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce, Stonewall Fire Protection & Safety, Jeromie Parker, Summit Snacks, Whiskey Jacks, Bean Tree.”

The main marquee sponsor of this year’s event was Paulson Fire and Flood. The full list of sponsors is as follows:

The Sullivan Pub, Save On Foods, Bean Tree Café, EconoBuilt, Kimberley Alpine Resort, Kimberley Kritters (pet parade & best dressed pet, prizes, music), Bohemian Spirits, Bootleg Bike Co, Sprout Health Market, Kootenay Canine, Kootenay Fly Shop, Lysenko Law, Bavarian Home Hardware, Faunk House Craft Lab, Grater Good, Krevan Photography, Bootleg Gap, Kimberley Esso, Northstar Roasting Co., Whiskey Jacks, Larix Hotel, Stone Fire Pizzeria, Kimberley Elks Club, Burrito Grill, Overtime Beer Works, Jem Moe, Our Place Restaurant, Charcoal Restaurant, Timber Hitch, Marysville Pub, The Biscuit: a place to sup, Spirit Rock Climbing Center, Experior Financial Group/Jeromie Parker, Kootenay Financial Solutions/Keagen Migneault, Heart Circle Meditation & Art, Grist & Mash Brewery, Cranbrook Disc Golf Club.