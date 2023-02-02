Ground broken for 148-space childcare facility at Marysville Elementary

Honourable Minister of State for Child Care, Grace Lore, speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony at Marysville Elementary in Kimberley, the newly announced future site of a childcare facility that will add 148 child care spaces for children aged 0 to 10. Paul Rodgers photo.

Honourable Minister of State for Child Care, Grace Lore visited Kimberley on Thursday, Feb. 2 for a groundbreaking ceremony at Marysville Elementary, which was announced as the future home for a new $8.8 million childcare facility that will add 148 care spaces for children aged 0 to 10.

“It’s really great to be here in the community today,” Lore said in a scrum with media following the event.

“We know that there’s a demand and a need for before and after school care, we know that there’s a need for childcare, it opens up opportunities for parents and families, it’s learning for kids.”

Karen Shipka, Superintendent of Rocky Mountain School District No. 6 (SD6), said that the process to get this facility built began about 18 months ago, and has developed in “record time.”

“We’ve had great support from the Ministry and the new spaces fund from the town of Kimberley and this is really the first step in our childcare plan across our district,” Shipka said. “We have a number of other facilities planned and we’ll roll them out one at a time as we get approval. We’re really excited to be able to make these changes in childcare and have that available to families in community.”

Shipka added that she wants to see construction start as soon as possible, with the next steps being a request for proposal (RFP) from an architect and then finding a contractor.

