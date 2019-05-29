Kimberley City Council continues to discuss crosswalk petition

Council says they will look at solutions within next year’s budget.

Kimberley City Council continued to discuss a petition regarding the crosswalk outside of Gym 67 at a regular Council meeting on Monday, coming to a conclusion that they will continue to look at solutions within next year’s budget.

Manager of Operations Chris Mummery says that there have been a number of significant use-related and physical construction changes made to the intersection within the past few years.

“In 2016 this intersection was part of the Jerry Sorensen Way project. The street was re-aligned and changed for fire access from the east end of the Platzl and also for pedestrian safety. The Cenotaph was also moved when the Veteran Memorial Park was built, allowing for more space in the parking lot, adding to the use of the intersection.”

He adds that an ICBC representative, along with himself and Manager of Roads, inspected the intersection on April 23, where ICBC deemed the intersection to be substantially improved compared to before the construction. ICBC also payed for a portion of the changes.

“It’s a busy location,” said Mummery to Council. “ICBC recommended that we adjust one of the signs, which has now been moved for more clarity and visibility.”

The petition cites concerns with traffic flow, stating that people speed through the intersection and blind spots have created many “near misses”. It suggests that a flashing pedestrian light be installed to help with visibility.

Mummery says that the City re-paints the markings on the crosswalk each spring, and they have moved the sign that ICBC recommended in hopes of more clarity.

“We can look at the flashing light in another year’s budget,” Mummery explained.

Councillor Sandra Roberts urged Council to consider a flashing light system, stating that blind spots for both drivers and pedestrians creates a serious hazard.

“Six people I’ve spoken to have had a near miss there. A flashing light would be visible from anywhere,” she said.

Councillor Jason McBain says that he spent some time observing the crosswalk over the weekend.

“The major issue I saw was speed – people not obeying the limit. It’s tough to control that,” he said, adding that Council should ultimately “go with the expert’s recommendation”.

Councillor Darryl Oakley suggested the speed limit be lowered to 30km/hr.

“That whole area is congested. 50km/hr is too fast, it should be 30. People are crossing everywhere along that whole street,” he said.

Corporate Officer Maryse Leroux says that it would be hard to get the speed limit reduced, as the Ministry of Transportation states that 30km/hr is intended to be used only near playgrounds and schools.

Mummery explained that when ICBC did their investigation, they noted the four other crosswalks along the road from the stop light to the one at Gym 67. Their recommendation was to remove two of the crosswalks in hopes of creating less confusion for drivers.

Councillor Kent Goodwin suggested Council re-visit the possibility of a flashing light system when next year’s budget comes up.

“It’s a special case and it’s a very busy intersection,” he said.



