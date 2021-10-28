Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce open up voting for Business Excellence Awards

The Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce has opened up voting for the annual Business Excellence Awards. Pictured is the awards ceremony from 2019. Kimberley Bulletin file.

The Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce has announced that voting is now open for the annual Business Excellence Awards, an opportunity for the community to acknowledge its many local businesses in a number of different categories.

Voting opened on Oct. 26 and closes on Nov. 19 and can be done by visiting this link https://forms.gle/sWoetgws4BFdnS2d6 Let the Chamber know which business you think deserves to win in each category and why.

The awards will be presented to each winner some time in December at their place of business or at the sponsor’s place of businesses.

Some categories are still in need of a sponsor and if you are interested in becoming one, you may contact Daniel Holden at manager@kimberleychamber.com

You can learn about each category as defined by the Chamber of Commerce below:

•Business of the Year Award: recognizes a business that represents the pinnacle of customer service excellence and customer satisfaction. This business consistently exceeds customer expectations and contributes to making Kimberley a better community through business growth, innovation (potentially relating to COVID-19) & community support.

•Stan Salikin Community Impact Award: recognizes an individual, business or organization that consistently contributes to the benefit of the Kimberley community through volunteerism, sponsorship, and community leadership &/or environmental stewardship.

•Trades Business or Person of the Year Award: recognizes a business or individual involved in the trades that consistently provides a high level of service and quality workmanship, and supports apprentices and growth in their industry.

•Tourism & Hospitality Excellence Award: recognizes a business or individual that has shown dedication to professionalism and has demonstrated commitment to consistently providing excellent food or service or has made a significant contribution to attracting and/or keeping visitors in Kimberley and promoting Kimberley as a destination.

•￼￼Employee of the Year Award: recognizes an employee who is personable and respectful, strives for excellence, is reliable, and plays a vital role in the success of the business. Tell us which employee you would like to nominate and why they deserve to be recognized with this award. (Please mention the employer)

•Business to Business Excellence Award: recognizes a business that is regarded as excellent in service between companies, rather than between a company and individual consumer. A business that demonstrates outstanding achievement and leadership in providing products and services to other businesses.

•Entrepreneur of the Year Award: recognizes an individual who has created a new business that has shown initiative, creativity and a strong work ethic in building a successful thriving new business venture. An individual who has shown outstanding achievement, leadership, and innovation in building a successful and thriving business venture(s).

•Home & Mobile Business of the Year Award: recognizes a home based or mobile business that shows initiative, creativity and a strong work ethic while building a successful and sustainable growing enterprise.

•The Keystone Award: recognizes a business that has made long term contributions to the business community, being an anchor in the business community, whose business continues to make Kimberley a desirable place to live, eat, shop after years of service.

•Rising Star Award: recognizes a new business or individual that is showing growth and potential with innovative new business concepts, trends, or growth to existing business.

•The Health, Wellness & Fitness Award: recognizes a business or organization that has a positive influence on the health behaviors of the residents of Kimberley. Their business or organization helps customers by promoting healthy diet and/or physical activity.

•The Professional Service Award: recognizes a professional or organization that provides an outstanding specialized service in the professional field; including (but not restricted to) lawyers, physicians, health professionals, veterinarians, accountants, and management consultants. ￼￼￼

•Retail Services Award: recognizes a retail business that exemplifies excellence in customer service, innovation, and marketing.