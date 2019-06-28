The Kimberley Fire Department congratulated and thanked those involved in the Mock Emergency Drill, which took place at the end of May, at a regular Council meeting on Monday. Pictured left to right: Selkirk Teacher Scott McInnis, Selkirk Graduate Mattea Greiner, SD6 Health and Safety Officer Surrena Craig and Kimberley Fire Cheif Rick Prasad. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

Kimberley Fire Department thanks those involved in Mock Emergency Drill

At a regular Council meeting on Monday, June 24, 2019, Kimberley Fire Cheif Rick Prasad thanked and congratulated all those involved in the mock emergency management exercise that took place on May 23.

The exercise involved a mock school bus rollover and multiple simulated injuries.

Students from Selkirk Secondary school participated in the event, by acting as victims. They were given specific fake injuries to act out, allowing paramedics, police, fire and other responders to triage, evaluate and treat.

WATCH: City of Kimberley, Fire Department large-scale emergency exercise

Teck also provided assistance in the exercise, while staff from the City of Kimberley, the Fire Department, RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, Interior Health and Kootenay Search and Rescue were also involved.

Prasad presented representatives from Selkirk and School District 6 Health and Safety Department with photos of the event as a congratulatory thank-you.

He says that the drill was a success, and wouldn’t have been possible without the help of staff and students from Selkirk.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Jury makes recommendations following inquest into overdose death of B.C. teen

Just Posted

June on track to meet precipitation average after dry spring

Cranbrook and its surrounding area experienced quite a thunderstorm Wednesday night, but… Continue reading

Kimberley Fire Department thanks those involved in Mock Emergency Drill

At a regular Council meeting on Monday, June 24, 2019, Kimberley Fire… Continue reading

Selkirk student successes celebrated

Selkirk Secondary School held its annual awards night last week, recognizing excellence… Continue reading

East Kootenay Track and Field wraps up

The East Kootenay Track and Field Club has wrapped up a successful season with many new faces

City of Kimberley to replace waterline in Marysville after last winter’s freezing

The waterline along the 800 block of 305/306 Street will be replaced this year.

VIDEO: Ontario town draws fans as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

Jury makes recommendations following inquest into overdose death of B.C. teen

BC Coroners Inquest jury says more treatment facilities needed in B.C., on Vancouver Island

Enderby, B.C., named Canada’s most active community

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge to award city with $150,000

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries baby deer through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Tied by tragedy and miracle: Survivors of 1955 B.C. hotel blaze thank firefighters

Brothers Pat, Ed, and Ted Meyers return to present plaque and tell stories

Online fundraiser set up for family of B.C. boy killed by car in driveway

The child has been identified as Wilder Kevin World

Baby locked in car at Kelowna Walmart

First responders rescued 4-month-old within a few minutes

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

Most Read