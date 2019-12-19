Kimberley Food Recovery Depot reports excellent progress

Since Healthy Kimberley opened the doors of the Food Recovery Depot in November 2018, over 35,000 lbs of food has been redirected from the landfill.

Less than 4,000 lbs of that was composted, 500 lbs to the garbage and the remainder 31,000 lbs was eaten by many members of our community. There is an amazingly dedicated team of volunteers who have made this happen. Without their passion and the support of the community, it wouldn’t be possible.

“Food brings us together. We see this at the Depot on many levels. Between volunteers as they sort and distribute food, between clients at our Open to the Public and between volunteers, businesses, the public & local agencies.” said Shannon Duncan, Coordinator, “Stay tuned for our plans to bring people together over food in more ways in the new year!”

Local agencies who provide food to community members with acute needs have access to food at the Depot at their convenience through the week. Excess not taken is offered to the Public. Public openings are an inclusive invitation.

Whether your motivation is to reduce waste or save on your grocery bill, or like most people, a bit of both, you are welcome.

The Depot is Open to the Public every Friday from 3:30-4:30pm. The Depot will be open Monday afternoons, same time, through the holidays (Dec 23 & 30).

“Since schools and the Helping Hands Food Bank are closed during this time, the majority of recovered food will be offered to the public. It’s a good time to come and check it out if you haven’t already,” explains Duncan.

For the cold season the doors open 45 minutes early for people who like to come and visit before groceries. Warm drinks are available thanks to donations from local businesses, Northstar Roasting Company, Save On Foods & Centex Market. The Kimberley Health Centre Society generously provides rent-free space on the backside of the Health Centre building for the Depot.

This Saturday, December 21 from 11 am – 4 p.m., another local business, Julie’s Cook Shack, is sponsoring the 2nd weekend of gift wrapping and apple fritters, on the corner by Togs.

“Last Saturday, fritters sold out in 2 hours,” Duncan said. “All proceeds go toward food recovery efforts and it’s a good place to come and have a conversation about the Depot. Youth Nordic ski racers are volunteering to wrap your gifts beautifully. There were lots of smiles last weekend.”

If you are inspired by the season of giving and would like to make a donation in another way, you can easily do so by visiting CanadaHelps.org and searching Kimberley Wellness Foundation. As a registered charity, charitable tax receipts are available.

Recovery efforts are expanding in the year to come, Duncan says.

“Partner agencies report the need for more prepared food for their clients. Plans are underway for more cooking as well as recovering soups and other food to be frozen from local restaurants and grocers. Interested recipients or donors can connect at healthykimberelyfrd@gmail.com, (250)427-7981 or via Facebook or Instagram.”



