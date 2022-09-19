Kimberley Nature Park Society launches search for new directors

The Kimberley Nature Park Society is calling for new leaders to step forward and join the board.

In a press release, the Society said that new energy and ideas are needed to help ensure that the Park and all the living things that rely on it can thrive for many years to come.

The Park is managed on behalf of the City of Kimberley by a volunteer Board of Directors.

If you enjoy the Park, care about nature or just want to contribute to the community, please consider contacting the Society and expressing your interest. Directors are expected to attend monthly meetings, except for the months of July, August and December and participate in one of the committees. For more information about the role of Directors send us an email at kimberleynaturepark@gmail.com

The Kimberley Nature Park is the largest municipal park in British Columbia. Its 800 hectares (2000 acres) are home to over 500 species of plants, fungi and lichens, 29 species of mammals, 97 species of birds and nine species of reptiles and amphibians. It also contains over 50 kilometres of non-motorized hiking and biking trails which connect to the larger trail network.

