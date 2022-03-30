Kimberley Trail Society proposing an extension of Rails To Trails

New prposed trail would use old rail bed and take users over the highway on the trestle bridge

You can see the old rail bed leading to the trestle bridge over the highway in the centre of this Google Earth image.

The Kimberley Trails Society will be applying to the federal Active Transportation Fund for funding to assist with planning and necessary studies for an extension of the Rails to Trails into the downtown core of Kimberley.

KTS is currently working with Teck and the city to plan the extension which will be mostly on Teck land, and some city land.

The planned route is to take the trail from its current Rotary Drive terminus, and using the old rail bed and the trestle bridge over Highway 95A to downtown.

That would bring trail users within one block of the Platzl. This would be a three kilometre paved pathway.

Cost of the trail could be up to $1.5 million.

Teck has already provided a letter of support to KTS, and the City voted to do so as well.

If this funding is received, there is much planning and feasibility work ahead before seeking funding for the actual building of the trail.

Coun. Nigel Kitto said he thought it was an exciting project and Mayor Don McCormick said that he had been driving under the trestle for years wondering what it could be used for. This would be a great use, he said.

