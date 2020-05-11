Police nab impaired driver in Kimberley on Saturday morning

Impaired drivers can be apprehended anywhere, anytime, says Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander, Sgt. Chris Newel.

Such was the case this past Saturday, May 9, just before noon, when a Kimberley officer spotted a vehicle being driven by a woman he knew had a suspended driver’s license.

Newel says the officer stopped the vehicle and while dealing with the driver noted signs of alcohol consumption. The breath demand was read and the woman taken back to the detachment for a breath test. She provided two breath samples, both 150 mgs%. That’s almost twice the legal limit.

The woman did not hold a valid BC Driver’s License and her AB license was suspended due to a previous impaired driving charge.

The circumstances will be forwarded to Crown Counsel for their review.

The vehicle was impounded and she faces a further driving prohibition under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

