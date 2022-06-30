The Kimberley Gymnastics Club before it was destroyed by fire last December. Bulletin file

RDEK provides $50,000 to help Kimberley Gymnastics Club with rebuild of facility

The Regional District of East Kootenay has donated $50.000 to the Kimberley Gymnastics Club to help with their building replacement. The funding comes from the RDEK’s Community Works Grant Fund and will be distributed through the City of Kimberley.

The money is earmarked to help with the expansion of the building beyond its original size.

The building was destroyed by a fire deemed arson last December.

The club is hoping to add 500 square feet to the new building, which would give them a full floor a vault run, more room for the daycare program and bleachers.

The club is still actively fundraising. Check out their Facebook page or https://www.kimberleygymnastics.com/ to find the best method to make your donation.

