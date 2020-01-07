RDEK seeks volunteer of year nominations

The Regional District of East Kootenay (FDEK) is looking for nominees for the 2020 Electoral Area Volunteer of the Year.

READ MORE: Wendy Davis recognized as RDEK Area E volunteer of year

Nomination forms are now available and, as it has in past years, the Regional District will be honouring one outstanding volunteer or couple from each of its six Electoral Areas.

“It is an honour for us to be able to recognize volunteers each year,” explains RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay. “There is no question about the important role volunteerism plays in every community and in our rural areas, volunteers truly are the heart of our communities.”

Nominees must be a resident of an Electoral Area and make voluntary contributions to the spirit, culture or people of the community.

“Last year, we added the ability to complete an online nomination and had an incredible response, so there is an online option again this year. For those who don’t have access to a computer, hard copies of the nomination forms are also available,” adds Gay.

Nomination forms can be filled out on engage.rdek.bc.ca and can also be picked up at the Cranbrook and Columbia Valley RDEK offices.

The deadline for nominations is 4:30pm on January 31, 2020.


