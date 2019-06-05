RDEK Electoral Area E Director Jane Walter congratulates Wendy Davis on being named the 2019 Electoral Area E Volunteer of the Year. (RDEK file).

Wendy Davis recognized as Area E Volunteer of the Year

The RDEK named Davis volunteer of the year for her many years of community involvement.

The Regional District of East Kootenay held a Town Hall Meeting for Area E at the Centennial Centre in Kimberley on Monday, June 3 where they honoured the area’s Volunteer of the Year, Wendy Davis.

Area E Director Jane Walters says that Davis deserves recognition for all of the hard work that she does.

READ MORE: Kimberley’s Lloyd Steeves and Donna Briggs named Alpine Canada Volunteers of the Year

“Wendy is well known for her many years of involvement in the development and distribution of the Tri Village Buzz newsletter in Wasa, Ta Ta Creek and Skookumchuck,” said Walter. “She was the editor for eight years, and during that time volunteered over 60 hours each month to organize and produce the newsletter, coordinate contributors and reach out to the community.”

Under her leadership, the Buzz grew and continues to be an important tool for keeping the community informed and connected, says a press release from the RDEK.

Davis is also known for many other contributions to her community.

“She has contributed in countless ways through her involvement with the Wasa Lions Club and the Wasa Country Breakfast. She has such a giving heart and it is our honour to name her as our 2019 Area E Volunteer of the Year,” adds Walter.

At the town hall meeting on Monday night, Davis was recognized and presented with a gift of appreciation.

READ MORE: City of Kimberley, RDEK pursuing funding for Organic Infrastructure Program

Several different topics were also discussed at the meeting, with presentations from Director Walter and RDEK Staff on the Five-Year Financial Plan, Solid Waste Management Plan Review, the new Recycle BC Depot at the Kimberley Transfer Station, FireSmart basics and the Mosquito Control Program.

The RDEK’s Volunteer of the Year celebrations and town hall meetings will continue to take place across the remaining electoral areas over the next few weeks. For a list of upcoming dates visit www.rdek.bc.ca.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Most Read