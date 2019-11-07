Round the Mountain donates to four outdoor community groups

Since 2011, RTM has donated over $100,000 to local outdoor initiatives.

On Wednesday, November 6, 2019 Round the Mountain (RTM) was pleased to present donations to the Kootenay Orienteering Club, the Kimberley Trails Society, the Kootenay Freewheelers Bike Club and the Round the Mountain Legacy Fund.

Since 2011, RTM has committed over $100,000 to Kimberley trail and outdoor recreational initiatives.

Organizer Jim Webster says this wouldn’t have been possible without the support of local businesses, land managers and the hundreds of volunteers and participants.

“Thank you,” he said. “Round the Mountain is truly a community event.”

