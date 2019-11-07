From left to right: Jim Webster of the Kootenay Orienteering Club, Lana Drijber of the Kimberley Trails Society and Nigel Kitto of the Kootenay Freewheelers Bicycle Club. (Submitted file)

Round the Mountain donates to four outdoor community groups

Since 2011, RTM has donated over $100,000 to local outdoor initiatives.

On Wednesday, November 6, 2019 Round the Mountain (RTM) was pleased to present donations to the Kootenay Orienteering Club, the Kimberley Trails Society, the Kootenay Freewheelers Bike Club and the Round the Mountain Legacy Fund.

Since 2011, RTM has committed over $100,000 to Kimberley trail and outdoor recreational initiatives.

Organizer Jim Webster says this wouldn’t have been possible without the support of local businesses, land managers and the hundreds of volunteers and participants.

“Thank you,” he said. “Round the Mountain is truly a community event.”

READ MORE: Kimberley’s Round the Mountain 2019


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Ferries offers free travel for military members, cadets and seniors this Remembrance Day
Next story
B.C. teen receives visibility boost from X-Games athlete after dirt bike stolen

Just Posted

Round the Mountain donates to four outdoor community groups

Since 2011, RTM has donated over $100,000 to local outdoor initiatives.

Kimberley Dynamiters extend Stuart’s contract

Head Coach and GM will stay on another four years

Kimberley School of Archery back up and running for 2019/20 season

Join the league every Tuesday and Thursday night at Marysville School

Kimberley girl fundraises for volunteer medical transport service

Brielle Waite raised $350 for Angel Flight East Kootenay using leaves for crafts sold at $7 apiece

Kimberley water is regularly tested for lead: CAO

Earlier this week, the results of an investigation into lead levels in… Continue reading

VIDEO: Canopy Growth and Drake team up on new cannabis venture

Drake will hold a 60-per-cent stake in More Life Growth Co.

B.C. teen receives visibility boost from X-Games athlete after dirt bike stolen

“Help get this kid his bike back!”

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

B.C. should demand mining companies pay cleanup costs up front: Indigenous study

Auditor general recently found the costs of cleanup go beyond government’s surety by $1.4 billion

Some cancer patients waiting longer for surgery as B.C. puts focus on hips, knees

Abbotsford doctors say focus on joints and a lack of anesthesiologists leave local patients waiting

Flu season off to a fairly average start in B.C.: report

Influenza A and B ‘considered sporadic’ in B.C., Health Canada report says

Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

Airbnb said it has paid out $33.7 million in provincial sales tax

Owners of B.C. care home in damage control after 94-year-old left with bed bugs for days

Ontario-based Sienna Living holds meeting with residents to discuss whistleblower video

Starbucks launches five new cup designs for the holidays

Designs were meant to evoke feelings of joy

Most Read