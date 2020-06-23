The Class of 2020 is going to have a different grad experience than that of previous classes. Class of 2019 above. Bulletin file.

Selkirk’s Class of 2020 have planned a reverse grad parade

Grads will line up along Rotary Drive, you may drive by to see them

Although due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it may not happen like they imagined it, Selkirk’s class of 2020 will be celebrating the momentous occasion of their graduation this coming weekend.

READ: Selkirk graduation in Kimberley will look very different this year

WATCH: Platzl Parade, Selkirk’s Grad Class of 2019

On Thursday, parents of students will receive a saveable link to the virtual ceremony, which will feature speeches from the valedictorian and the superintendent, plus a video message from Principal Dolgopol and the rest of the staff, and a grad video created by Gretchen Miller.

On Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. parents of students have organized a “socially-distanced reverse parade” as a substitute for the traditional parade walk through the Platzl. The class of 2020, dressed in their graduation best, will line up along the park side of Rotary Drive, beginning at the Mackenzie Street ball diamond and continuing down to the skatepark.

People are welcome to drive by, honk and yell words of congratulations to this year’s grads.

Rules will be in place to keep everyone safe in accordance with provincial health guidelines. You are asked to enter the parade into the Civic Centre Parking lot from Archibald Street — do not come down Rotary.

Everyone will be given a permit indicating parade rules. You must stay in your vehicle and follow the car in front of you slowly. Do not get out of the vehicle or stop to take pictures. Foot and bike traffic will not be allowed.

Miniature grad ceremonies will take place on Friday and Saturday on a staggered basis, allowing 12 students with four guests each at a time, more information on that can be found in the “Grad Zone” section of Selkirk’s website at https://www.sd6.bc.ca/school/sss/

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Overdose deaths take time to report due to contributing factors, says Henry
Next story
The 2020 Selkirk Secondary School Awards Night

Just Posted

Selkirk’s Class of 2020 have planned a reverse grad parade

Grads will line up along Rotary Drive, you may drive by to see them

The 2020 Selkirk Secondary School Awards Night

Although due to the COVID-19 pandemic it may not happen like they… Continue reading

Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot and The City of Kimberley Receive Grant for Soups, Seniors, Share Program

The Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) has awarded the Healthy Kimberley… Continue reading

Mainstreams improves riparian area along Kimberley’s Mark Creek

A park area on the banks of Mark Creek in Kimberley is… Continue reading

Happy National Indigenous Peoples Day

Chief Joe Pierre of the ʔaq̓am community of the Ktunaxa First Nation,… Continue reading

Eight more weeks of CERB to cost $17.9 billion, budget officer says

The CERB, now budgeted at $60 billion, has paid out $43.51 billion to 8.41 million people

UBC study seeks to learn if at-home workout apps improve health during pandemic

Trial will give people access to yoga, HIIT or barre training

B.C. to impose ‘stabilization care’ for youths after overdose

Legislation allows young people to be held for up to a week

International students, Kootenay homestay families learn to live together during the pandemic

The experience hasn’t been exactly what they signed up for

Black parents having ‘the talk’ with younger kids to prepare them for racism

Need for conversations spurred on further by killing of George Floyd in the U.S.

B.C. Interior First Nation breaks ground on farm-to-gate cannabis cultivation facility

Owned by the Williams Lake First Nation, the facility will be the first of its kind in Canada

B.C. COVID-19 infections stay low, travel announcement this week

32 cases in past three days as Horgan prepares for next phase

B.C. First Nation wants murder charge laid against police officer who shot Chantel Moore

‘No one needs to give up their life on a wellness check’, reads a statement from the First Nation

Barring public from open council meetings exceeds authority: B.C. Ombudsperson

Orders affected the public attending council meetings

Most Read