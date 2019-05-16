Mick Henningson (left), President of the Sullivan Mine & Railway Historical Society, is pictured at the Heritage BC Conference in Nanaimo where he accepted the award for Outstanding Distinguished Service on behalf of the Society. Pictured next to him (right) is Gord MacDonald, Heritage BC Chair of the Board of Directors, who bestowed the award upon Henningson and the society (submitted file).

Sullivan Mine and Railway Historical Society accepts BC Heritage Award

The society won the award for Outstanding Distinguished Service.

The Sullivan Mine and Railway Historical Society officially received their award for Outstanding Distinguished Service from Heritage BC this month.

President of the society Mick Henningson travelled to Nanaimo, BC from May 9 to 11 to attend the Heritage BC Conference and accept the award on behalf of the society.

READ MORE: KUMR to receive BC Heritage Award

He spoke about the enormity of the Sullivan Mine and related surface operations that employed 60,000 people during its life over 100 years. He also mentioned that the World Bank cites Kimberley as one of the best examples of sustainable development in mining.

“Besides creating enormous wealth, the mining company, then Cominco and now Teck, looked after the environment and left behind a destination resort,” Mick said at the ceremony. “Cominco developed the High Density Sludge Water Treatment Process to treat acidic water with the first plant in the world going into operation in Kimberley in the 1970’s. They also developed complex cover systems to support sustainable growth over acid tailing ponds from 20 years of research.”

READ MORE: NAIT students tour Kimberley Underground Mining Railway

Gord MacDonald, Heritage BC Chair of the Board of Directors, bestowed the award upon Henningson and the society.

“The Sullivan Mine and Railway Historical Society is the steward of the Sullivan Mine Powerhouse and operator of the Kimberley Underground Mining Railway, an historic interpretive tour at the old Sullivan Mine site in Kimberley,” MacDonald said at the conference. “With so many communities in BC built on mining, but no longer active in this field, many struggle to preserve and convey the legacy of mines, mining, and miner’s life to younger generations.

“The Sullivan Mine and Railway Historical Society fills that gap in knowledge in the most meaningful way – guided by real miners in an authentic mine site and mining town, and with live demonstrations of all aspects of hard rock mining. There are very few efforts in the province today that achieve the preservation of the BC mining legacy, demonstrate it and keep it alive in such an effective, engaging way.

“The [society], a volunteer organization that has been carrying this torch since 1984, is carrying the story of towns in every corner of this province, and keeping them tangible, fun and educational.”

READ MORE: Sullivan Mine and Railway Historical Society seeks support for grant application

Henningson says that because of the hard working and very talented volunteer base, the Kimberley Underground Mining Railway (KUMR) was able to operate without any grants in their day to day operations.

“This is quite an accomplishment for heritage attractions. This has been made possible by making the preservation and history of the Sullivan Mine a major tourist attraction,” Henningson said. “In fact, trip advisor rates KUMR as the number one tourist attraction in the Kimberley area.”

Henningson suggests that Heritage BC look into holding the 2020 conference in the Kimberley/Cranbrook area, citing other major tourist attractions such as the Cranbrook History Centre, Fort Steele Heritage Town and the St. Eugene Resort.

“Heritage tourism is alive and well in the Kootenays,” he said.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Replacing Phoenix pay system cheaper than fixing its mess, PBO reports
Next story
Obesity surgery benefits may be bigger for teens than adults

Just Posted

Kimberley RCMP replace Mrs. Watson’s stolen flower basket

She had received the basket as a Mother’s Day gift before it was stolen.

Sullivan Mine and Railway Historical Society accepts BC Heritage Award

The society won the award for Outstanding Distinguished Service.

Stetski presents petition to save Air Canada flights from Cranbrook to Calgary

Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski presented a petition in the House of Commons… Continue reading

City of Kimberley, Fire Department to practice large-scale emergency exercise

The simulated emergency will take close Jim Ogilvie Way for much of the day on Thursday, May 23.

Kimberley Chamber hosts AGM, welcomes new Board Members

The Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce held their Annual General Meeting… Continue reading

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

No-stopping zone implemented for highway stretch through Kootenay National Park

Two day use areas also closed in order to reduce human-wildlife conflict for feeding bears

WorkSafe fines Vancouver Canuck owners’ farm $53,690 after bus fails inspection

Farm vehicle was at risk of ‘brake failure:’ decision

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

‘I want to learn’: Bullying forces Chilliwack teen to stay home for a month

Stacey Koehler says ongoing teasing and physical bullying has kept her from attending high school

Canada first country to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

Nearly one-third of fatal car crash victims were not wearing seatbelts

Most Read