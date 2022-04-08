Three terminated staff rehired at Kimberley Public Library

Earlier this year, there was some concern in the community over staffing issues at the Kimberley Public Library.

In January a group of citizens held an information session in the Platzl regarding their concerns around staffing issues at the Library. They alleged a number of library staff had been dismissed without cause. The positions were then filled, they alleged, with new hires without job postings being made public.

At the time the Board issued a brief statement saying they gathering facts and would have no further comment.

On Friday, April 8, 2022,the Board and staff of the Kimberley Public Library issued the following statement:

“The Kimberley Public Library Board of Trustees and the Kimberley Public Library staff would like to thank everyone in the community who has communicated since the concerns of staff came to light early this year. In consideration of the best interests of the community and the Kimberley Public Library, the Library Director has resigned from her position.

“The three terminated staff members have been re-hired and the library will be recruiting a new Director. The Board of Trustees would like to thank all the library staff for the patience and professionalism shown during this difficult time. Be assured that we will work together to provide exceptional service to our library patrons during this time of transition.

“The entire Kimberley Public Library team looks forward to seeing you back in the library!”



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter