Transboundary Conference scholarships available for post-secondary students, non-profits

Apply for a scholarship of up to $400 to attend One River, One Future conference in Kimberley.

Columbia Basin Trust is offering scholarships of up to $400 to post-secondary students and non-profit professionals who attend the CBT Transboundary Conference that is taking place in Kimberley from Sept. 12 to 14, 2019.

The conference addresses key issues related to the future of the Columbia River, its ecosystem, management and international implications.

“We want to ensure cost is not limiting participation for post-secondary students or non-profit professionals,” said Kindy Gosal, Director, Special Initiatives, Columbia Basin Trust in a press release. “With this support we are encouraging students and non-profits to join the discussion, network and enhance their understanding of current issues and emerging challenges with respect to the Columbia River.”

The scholarships are available through a partnership with CBT and Northwest Power and Conservation Council.

“The Council is pleased to offer these scholarships in partnership with the Trust,” said Council Chair Jennifer Anders. “It’s essential that young scholars, students and non-profits with an interest in the environment, government, policy, science and research have the means to attend this important event, which only takes place about every five years.”

In order to receive a scholarship, applicants must be available to attend the conference, work for a non-profit or be a registered post-secondary student, volunteer at the conference for up to four hours, register or be registered at the time of application, be 19 years of age and submit a final report including expenses, receipts and a short summary (250 words) on what was important about the conference.

Scholarship applications can be found online at www.transboundaryriverconference.org/scholarship-request and must be submitted by June 14, 2019. Successful applicants will be notified by email the following day. There are a limited number of scholarships available and applicants will be assessed on a first-come, first-serve basis.



