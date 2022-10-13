Tyee Homes awarded contract to rebuild Kimberley Gymnastics building

The City of Kimberley has announced that local company Tyee Homes has been awarded the contract to rebuild the Kimberley Gymnastics Centre on Warren Avenue. Construction will begin next spring and will likely go through to the fall of 2023.

“We are truly excited to be working on the rebuild with a local company of the calibre of Tyee Homes. The new gymnastics and childcare centre will be bigger and better than the previous building, and we can count on Tyee to deliver an exceptional product as always,” said Chief Administrative Officer Scott Sommerville.

The gymnastics building was destroyed by an arsonist last December. Although insurance covered a basic rebuild, the club has been fundraising in order to build a bigger facility with more amenities.

