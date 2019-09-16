Chase Gedny, former Dynamiter Captain, dropped the puck for the ceremonial face off last Friday. J. Righton file.

Dynamiters honour former captain Gedny

Chase Gedny had the honour of dropping the puck for the Dynamiter’s second home game last Saturday night at the Kimberley Civic Centre though it is very likely he would rather have been on the ice.

Gedny was forced to retire from hockey this past summer after learning he would need major surgery to repair his knee.

LOOK BACK: Knee woes force Gedny to retire

Chase retired as captain of the team after being a Dynamiter for two seasons.

He was an important member of the team, and a leader on and off the ice, according to the Dynamiter board.

He was a very active volunteer, bagging groceries, reading to school kids, helping out at minor hockey practices and shovelling snow for the elderly.

He was a very key contributor to the 2017-2018 KIJHL championship team, scoring 20 goals in 38 games as a rookie.

In his two seasons, he accumulated 107 points in111 games.

Although Chase is sorely missed on the ice, in the dressing room and in the community, he will always be a part of the Dynamiter hockey family, and the board won’t forget the dedication and time he gave to the team, said a statement from the board.


