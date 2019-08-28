One of the many participants in the Black Spur Ultra Marathon race, which took place in Kimberley on August 24 and 25, 2019. (Raven Eye Photography file)

Kimberley Black Spur Ultra race results

Kimberley Alpine Resort hosted the annual Black Spur Ultra Race on August 24 and 25, 2019.

The annual Black Spur Ultra race took place at Kimberley Alpine Resort on August 24 and 25, 2019 featuring a 108k relay, 108k and 54k solo races through the winding tracks of the ski hill.

This year’s race went off without a hitch, especially compared to last year when racers were shrouded in smoke from nearby forest fires.

According to an article on runningmagazine.ca, Lisa Whitwell not only won the women’s 108k race, but it was also her first ever 100k.

“It was a great weekend, and very well organized,” she told Running Magazine. “I don’t think I would have done it if it wasn’t for [a friend’s] encouragement she gave me a few weeks ago.”

READ MORE: Black Spur Ultra returns to Kimberley for fifth consecutive year

The race results are as follows:

108K Team:

1. Girls Breaking Trails – 13:52:19

2. Whippin’ & Spurrin’ – 14:30:00

3. On Your Left – 14:43:43

4. Fleet of feet – 14:49:20

5. Flying Moose – 15:16:12

108K Solo Female Results

1. Lisa Whitwell – 15:14:29

2. Alexandra Ostaszewski – 16:35:53

3. Mandy Currie – 16:45:46

4. Wendy Copp – 16:54:41

5. Jacqueline Hill – 17:09:03

108K Solo Male Results

1. Scott Cooper – 12:02:01

2. Alex Petrosky – 12:13:49

3. Monty Christie – 15:19:12

4. Monty McNeice – 15:35:05

5. Chris Camren – 15:40:09

54K Female Results

1. Lisa Heidt – 6:14:02

2. Ellen Whitman – 6:44:03

3. Andrea Dupont – 6:49:04

4. Gina Tranquada – 6:55:08

5. Mandi Goudie – 7:00:00

54K Male Results

1. Matthew Schneider – 5:17:44

2. James Beer – 5:37:54

3. Jeffrey Paul – 5:50:13

4. James Miles – 5:55:29

5. Dave Neal – 6:06:02


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
One of the many participants in the Black Spur Ultra Marathon race, which took place in Kimberley on August 24 and 25, 2019. (Megan Field file)

Participants run up the ski hill at Kimberley Alpine Resort during the Black Spur Ultra Marathon race, which took place in Kimberley on August 24 and 25, 2019. (Megan Field file)

One of the many volunteers on the trail at the Black Spur Ultra Marathon race, which took place at Kimberley Alpine Resort on August 24 and 25, 2019. (Megan Field file)

Right is Lisa Heidt, who won the ladies 54K race (Becky Bates/Running Magazine file)

Top 3 108K solo men from left to right: Monty Christie, Scott Cooper, Alex Petrosky. (Becky Bates/Running Magazine file)

