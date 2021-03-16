Kimberley Dynamiter Noah Danforth signs to BCIHL Vancouver Island University Mariners. Photo submitted.

Kimberley Dynamiter Noah Danforth signs to BCIHL Vancouver Island University Mariners

Kimberley Dynamiter’s #19 Noah Danforth has signed to British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL) team the Vancouver Island University Mariners.

Born in 2000 in Edmonton, Alta., Danforth started his rookie season with the Kelowna Chiefs and was then traded to the Dynamiters in 2018, which Danforth said is “the best thing that could have happened” to him.

READ MORE: Nitros trade for D-man Noah Danforth

When asked what he will miss the most about playing for and living in Kimberley, Danforth responded “wow where do I start?”

“I love the town, Kimberley’s a great town to live in,” Danforth said. “I would just go back and live in Kimberley if I could. If I could play another three years for the Dynamiters I would 100 per cent do it.

“It’s a great organization, the front office is run by great people, I’ve never had a bad teammate on the Dynamiters, great support from the community. It’s probably the best place to play in the KI, I say that with confidence. It’s just a really amazing community, great team, great organization and great facilities.”

As much as he loves it here, Danforth said he’s very excited to join the Mariners and looks forward to being able to achieve his academic, as well as his athletic goals. He is going for a Bachelor’s of Kinesiology and then potentially go into physiotherapy after that.

He doesn’t know too much about the five-team BCIHL league just yet, but he said he thinks it sounds like a great league.

“I was reaching out to universities and Derek [Stuart] would email the schools I picked and just pump my tires a bit and tell them how great I am and stuff like that, but I had to reach out to the coaches myself,” he explained.

Danforth has been doing his best to keep physically fit and keep his skills up since last season was so devastated by COVID-19.

“It was a little disappointing but nothing we can do about it,” he said. “I’ve been training, it’s kind of hard to find the ice time right now just because all of the restrictions going on, but I’m trying to.”

He feels confident that things will improve as the summer goes on and looks forward to getting his start with his new team.


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Demko stellar in goal, Miller scores OT winner as Canucks edge Sens 3-2

Just Posted

The Caregivers Network for East Kootenay Seniors Society will offer online support for seniors and their caregivers, such as caregiver Dave Dunbar, with support from Columbia Basin Trust. (Columbia Basin Trust file)
Cranbrook, East Kootenay organizations to benefit from CBT Social Grants program

Several Cranbrook organizations will receive funding for social well-being programs

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
80 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Fifteen people in the health authority are hospitalized with the virus and three of them are in intensive care

Kimberley Dynamiter Noah Danforth signs to BCIHL Vancouver Island University Mariners. Photo submitted.
Kimberley Dynamiter Noah Danforth signs to BCIHL Vancouver Island University Mariners

Kimberley Dynamiter’s #19 Noah Danforth has signed to British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey… Continue reading

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dr. Henry hints at gradual return to outdoor, indoor faith services

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison calls for a safe re-opening of places of worship

The East Kootenay Track and Field Club is ready to return to practice. EKTFC file
The East Kootenay Track and Field Club is ready to return to practice

After having to pause last season due to the pandemic, the East… Continue reading

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Alex Campbell First Nations Elder and Knowledge Holder from Lax Kw’alaams is the first senior citizen to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the community clinic in Prince Rupert on March 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID vaccine ‘not 100%,’ Dr. Henry warns communities getting first dose all at once

People in communities like Prince Rupert are being vaccinated all at the same time

Medal found by metal detectors handed over to Chilliwack family of First World War nurse. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Long-buried silver medal returned to Chilliwack family of war nurse

Metal detectors found war medal in field, researcher linked it to Chilliwack family

File photo
Princeton man accidentally exposes himself to the wrong person

A woman called police to report a man ‘mooned’ her while she was walking with her one year old son

FILE – People sit at a table on a temporary street patio allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, outside a restaurant and bar in Vancouver, on Saturday, November 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Is your group of 10 allowed to gather on restaurants patios? Not so fast, Dr. Henry says

COVID rules of six per table still apply to restaurants, pubs, bars

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Lehigh cement plant in Delta is one of the industries affected by B.C.’s carbon tax, giving a price advantage to U.S. and Asian producers. LNG plants add another major emitter. (Black Press files)
Tripling carbon tax will cost B.C. jobs, add to debt, study estimates

B.C. to match federal tax in 2022, then rise from $50 to $170

Britain’s Prince Charles, front from left, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Rear From left, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and her fiancee Prince Harry, right, wait for the Queen to leave by car following the traditional Christmas Day church service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, on December 25, 2017. A new poll suggests just over half of Canadians believe the British monarchy is a relic that Canada should dump, following Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Alastair Grant
Over half Canadians say monarchy is obsolete after Harry and Meghan’s interview: poll

The poll also found that 59 per cent of respondents sympathize more with Harry and Meghan

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

Most Read