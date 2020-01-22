On January 21, 2020, Kimberley Elk’s Lodge #90 sponsored the Game between Kimberley and Fernie. Pictured: Elks district #14, District Deputy Aurel Beaudin dropping the puck for the ceremonial face-off. Jonathan Righton photo.

Kimberley Dynamiters win 7-2 over Fernie

The Kimberley Dynamiter’s point total is now at 70 as they defeated arch rival Fernie 7-2 at home on Tuesday evening.

It was a two goal, one assist night for league scoring leader Brock Palmer, with additional goals from Keegan McDowell, Noah Danforth, Jett Saharchuk, Daniel Anton and Ryan Piva.

The game was a lot less close than the last two against Fernie.

READ: Dynamiters win two close games

READ: Dynamiters clinch playoff spot

“I think we played the same as we did the last two games,” said Head Coach and General Manager Derek Stuart. “But with more determination to get to the net. We got pucks in the crease, and were rewarded with lots of scoring chances.

“I never question the effort of this team, but sometimes the determination is lacking. Last night it was outstanding.”

There is another month to go in the season, and Stuart believes they can keep it going,

“The guys are rolling right now and they know it. They see how good we can be. We just have to keep doing it as consistently as we did last night.”

The Dynamiters are in the lucky situation of having two of the league’s best goalies to choose from every game. Adam Anderson has played 24 games with a 2.15 goals against average and a .922 save percentage. Blake Pilon has played 17 with a 2.17 GAA and a .920 save percentage.

“They are second and third in the league, I think,” Stuart said. “For me, it doesn’t matter who plays. Adam is getting a little more ice time, but they are both good. It’s not necessarily a rotation, but who we think can win on the night.”

Coming up this weekend are two more road games in Creston and Fernie.

“Those are short trips, and like I said before, these guys love playing on the road,” Stuart said.


