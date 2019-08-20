The Kimberley Seniors Club is hosting the first-ever shuffle board tournament at the Marysville Arena from August 19 to 22, 2019. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

Kimberley Seniors Club hosting first-ever shuffle board tournament in Marysville

Participants from all over Western Canada and the United States are in town to play

For the first time ever, the Kimberley Seniors Club is hosting a shuffle board tournament here in town at the Marysville arena.

One of the organizers, Dennis Kerr, explained that tournaments are held all summer long, from the beginning of June until the end of August, all across western Canada and the United States. This is the last of the tournaments for the season.

“It’s really starting to become popular, especially among the seniors community, and we’re trying to expand our presence in British Columbia. The sport is moving here quickly,’ Kerr explained. “The circuit exists throughout Saskatchewan and Alberta, and we’re the only ones currently hosting tournaments in B.C..”

The Seniors Club runs a program through the Centennial Hall in Kimberley, which runs during the winter time on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Many locals who already participate head down to Arizona for part of the year, which is where the inspiration to start a league in Kimberley came about, Kerr says.

Eight teams with players from as far as Montana and Arizona are in town this week to partake in the fun, and Kerr says Kimberley’s tournament is a little different from most others.

“We do things a little differently in that the teams are randomly selected, so everyone gets to play with someone they’ve never met or played with before, there are no favourites here,” Kerr said. “Everyone seems to love this concept because they get to meet new people and learn new skills. It keeps things fun and interesting.”

He adds that a duo from Montana, who are here in Kimberley this week, hopes to start hosting tournaments of their own. Kerr, along with his wife Linda and a few other locals, have offered to help expand interest below the border.

Kerr and his teammate Stan participated in the World Championships in July of last year, where they won silver.

“The other team had a really good shot, and beat us out,” he explained.

The tournament started on Monday, August 19 and runs until Thursday afternoon. Kerr says that throughout the year all of the tournaments and practices take place during the week which makes it easy for seniors who are interested to participate. It also makes finding a facility to play in that much easier.

“We’re thankful for the City’s help in allowing us the use of the facility,” said Kerr. “Running tournaments during the week really helps in accommodating everyone. A lot of people here are staying up at the ski hill. It’s great.”

Anyone interested in joining the club or participating in tournaments can contact Dennis Kerr at 250-421-4579.


Walter Chadwick (left) and Sid Johnston (right) of Kimberley are pictured at the Shuffle Board Tournament taking place this week in Marysville. Johnston attended the Huntsman Games Shuffle Board World Championships last year, where his team took home gold. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

