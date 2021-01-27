Kimberley’s Jared du Toit qualifies for PGA Farmer’s Insurance event this weekend

Event will be played at Torrey Pines in San Diego

In 2016, Kimberley golfer Jared du Toit took all of Canada with him as he made a run at the Canadian Open, playing in the final pairing on the last day, finishing tied for ninth in the end.

While his finish there gave him entrance into the Canadian Open for the next two years, he did not qualify for any other events on the PGA tour.

Since then he has played the Canadian tour, and the Latin American tour, always striving to take the next step up.

Last week, he had an opportunity to play a pre-qualifier for this weekend’s PGA Farmer’s Insurance Open in San Diego, California.

Playing in very tough weather conditions, du Toit managed to sneak into the top four in the pre-qualifier, which gained him a spot in the qualifier. The qualifier went to a four player playoff, which du Toit won.

He tees off on the morning of Thursday, January 28, 2021 in round one at Torrey Pines. The tournament will be aired on CBS and TSN this weekend.

Mike du Toit, Jared’s dad, spoke to the Bulletin about this incredible opportunity for his son.

“I am pumped,” du Toit said. “And Jared is very excited. This is his dream come true.”

In a normal year, dad would be on his way to San Diego to watch, but this past year has been anything but normal.

“2020 was a gong show for Jared,” du Toit said.

Early in the year, Jared qualified for the Latin American tour by winning a qualifying event. But then the Latin American tour was cancelled due to COVID, as was the Canadian tour.

“At the end of March, he came back home from Arizona and stayed here for about two months.”

Because he has a visa for golfing, Jared was able to drive back across the border, and played different events, including the latest, the qualifying tournament for the Farmer’s.

The family will have to watch on television.

“My timing is not great,” du Toit said. “i just came back from Arizona, and quarantined for two weeks in Calgary. Now I’m back in Kimberley and I’m self-quarantined again.”

There is also a quarantine in effect in the United States now, so travelling to watch in person will not be possible.

du Toit says that he generally doesn’t talk to his son when he’s playing a big tournament.

“I usually leave him alone. I don’t want him to think beyond what he needs to.”

One thing, Jared learned after his great success at the Canadian Open five years ago, is that the demands on your time are huge.

“After the Canadian Open, his coach told him to turn his phone off. There are just so many media requests.”

Jared has also been the beneficiary of a mystery donor, who paid his for his hotel room costs for the qualifier and will also pick up the hotel tab for this week in San Diego.

“Nobody knows who it is,” Mike said. “Jared might know but he’s not saying. I would suggest it is some Canadian pro golfer. But it’s great. It takes a little pressure off.”

Jared du Toit’s next step in his golf career will be determined by how he does this weekend.

If he makes the cut as one of the top 65 in a field of about 150, Mike explained, he will not have to go to pre-qualifying for the next PGA event, although he will play the qualifier.

If he finishes top ten, he can play the next PGA event. And the best of all result, if he wins the tournament, he would have two years exemption for PGA events.

A very big weekend indeed.



